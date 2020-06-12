Mimi Murphy, of DeForest, earned a spot on the Spring 2020 Dean's List Valdosta State University.
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Murphy is one of more than 2,100 distinguished and accomplished students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
