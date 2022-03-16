March 21

DAMS PTO Meeting

5:30 pm

Contact: damsPTO@gmail.com

March 21

DAHS Talent Show — DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

7:00 Tickets are $4.00 each, proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610

March 22

YES Music Program (Third Grade) — DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

5:30-6:15 pm

Contact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410

March 23

Open Gym Night at YES

4:30-6:00 pm — Preschool to age 5 may attend masked with a parent present.

Contact: deforestopengym@hotmail.com

March 24

DAMS Bridging Brighter Smiles — 7/8 Conference Room

Contact: Jennifer Jacobs, jjacobs@deforestschools.org (608) 842-6012

Recommended for you