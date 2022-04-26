School calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Apr 26, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 28, 29, & 30DAHS Spring Play: Little Women7:00 pm - DAHS Performing Arts CenterTickets are $5; sold at the doorApril 27-28YES Spring Book FairYahara Elementary School3:30 pm to 7:00 pmContact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410May 3-7FFA Plant SaleMay 3-4: 1PM-6PMMay 5-6: 1PM-5PMMay 7: 8AM-1PMContact: Gwen Boettcher, gboettcher@deforestschools.org 846-6702Thursday, May 5Elmer McLaughlin Band Concert - DAHS bandsDAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)7:00 pmContact: Brandon Bautz, bbautz@deforestschools.org 842-6822May 5-6DAMS School PlayDeForest Area Middle School6:30 pm (both nights)Contact: Jennifer Jacobs, jjacobs@deforestschools.org, (608) 842-6012May 7DAHS Junior & Senior Prom7:30 pm-12:00 amContact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6611 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now DeForest school plan highlights individual skill development Construction worker killed in DeForest Norskies get even with Beaver Dam on the diamond, earn a split DeForest approves ABS agreement Norskies take second at conference mini meet Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!