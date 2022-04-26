April 28, 29, & 30

DAHS Spring Play: Little Women

7:00 pm - DAHS Performing Arts Center

Tickets are $5; sold at the door

April 27-28

YES Spring Book Fair

Yahara Elementary School

3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Contact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org  842-6410

May 3-7

FFA Plant Sale

  • May 3-4: 1PM-6PM

  • May 5-6: 1PM-5PM

  • May 7: 8AM-1PM

Contact: Gwen Boettcher, gboettcher@deforestschools.org  846-6702

Thursday, May 5

Elmer McLaughlin Band Concert - DAHS bands

DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

7:00 pm

Contact: Brandon Bautz, bbautz@deforestschools.org  842-6822

May 5-6

DAMS School Play

DeForest Area Middle School

6:30 pm (both nights)

Contact: Jennifer Jacobs, jjacobs@deforestschools.org, (608) 842-6012

May 7

DAHS Junior & Senior Prom

7:30 pm-12:00 am

Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org  842-6611 