As COVID-19 health restrictions loosen locally and nationwide, the DeForest Area Board of Education has voted to continue student and staff masking policy until youth vaccination becomes more available.
Although the topic was already on the agenda, it came up right away in the public comment segment of the meeting, as former school board candidate Megan Taylor spoke to the board, asking that the school’s mask requirement be dropped on June 2, coinciding with the end of the Dane County mask mandate.
Taylor also asked the board to reach out to the Waukesha School District to learn about that district’s re-opening committee, which they organized in June 2020, phasing-in to full five-day face-to-face classroom options in January.
“If a school district that is triple our size can make it work, why can’t we?” Taylor asked. “According to the Department of Health there are only 212 active cases in Dane County...COVID is not going away and we will have to live with this forever, and we will have cases, and it is okay to have cases. COVID is not a death sentence--according to the Department of Health, those who are 0-9 have a 100% survival rate.”
Kari Livingston, an early advocate for opening schools with the groups Bring Kids Back DeForest and Open Dane County Schools, spoke next quoting the oft-cited phrases of “adapt,” “pivot,” and “stay flexible,” that have come up through the pandemic. “Today I’m asking you to take those words to heart,” Livingston told the board, “and learn to adapt and be flexible as you review the DeForest mask policy.”
Livingston requested that although the school district could recommend masking, eliminate any mandate going forward.
Arguing the opposite, Board President Jan Berg read in an email she had received from a parent requesting the the board continue required masking in the schools. The writer of the email explained that her child is immunocompromised and that their doctor has recommended that the student not return to school unless there is a mask mandate in place. The email noted that vaccination has begun for those ages 12 to 15, but among that group, those who first received their shots will only be fully vaccinated in mid-June.
The May 18 announcement by Public Health Madison and Dane County of the lifting of mask mandates as of June 2, also included the caveat, “After June 2, Public Health Madison & Dane County strongly recommends that school and youth settings continue to require masks in indoor settings, as outlined in the latest CDC guidance.”
Although youth infections of COVID-19 have been less prevalent, with a lower mortality rate, a Feb. 11 report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association detailed that Wisconsin has seen 659 child hospitalizations and two child COVID deaths. Nationwide, 241 children have died due to complications with COVID-19 according to the report.
When the topic arose again as part of the agenda, District Superintendent Eric Runez explained that the district’s policy on mask wearing was essentially to continue requiring masks in the schools through to the fall, wanting to allow for students to be vaccinated first and also weighing risks of liability.
The current best case vaccination scenario, according to the district’s health advisor, Dr. David Ringdahl, appears to be for vaccination becoming available for all school age children sometime in the mid-fall.
“If we’ve vaccinated 50-some percent today, I heard, those people are safe, or safer,” said board member Jeff Hahn. “And if you have the person who wrote that letter and their son or daughter is immune-compromised, they have to decide as a family if they’re going to send their son or daughter back to school--that’s a family choice and I hope they make the right choice for their family.”
Following a question from board member Jeff Miller, Ringdahl clarified that data has shown conclusively that wearing face masks helps to significantly reduce infection by COVID-19, but even more so if worn by that person and others who may carry the virus.
The board discussed a variation of the district mask mandate including a sunset policy that would automatically end the requirement sometime between the summer and the end of the year.
“The people that I communicate with, there’s no way that I can agree to that,” said Hahn. “I personally, and the people I speak to personally, want this to end today.”
There were likely few, if any members actively enthusiastic about the mask mandate, as board member Brian Coker explained.
“We’re all sick of it,” said Coker. “But I also run a plant where everyone is required to wear masks when they’re in the office. Period. End of question...It’s not putting me out to wear this. Are they comfortable? No. But it’s not a lot to ask...We have a responsibility to look out for everybody, and keeping kids safe and being able to come to school is important.”
Steve Tenpas gave full agreement to Coker, moving to approve the district’s recommendation for a continuing mask requirement policy.
The board passed the motion approving of the administration’s recommended mask policy by a vote of six to three, with Hahn, Miller, and Gail Lovick voting against.