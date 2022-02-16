The Korner Store, the school-based enterprise at DeForest Area High School, was among 461 school-based enterprises achieving Gold Level Certification for the 2021-2022 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA.
A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA advisors have utilized this effective educational tool for over four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st-century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.
The DECA member who contributed to the certification was Jenna Voegeli. Jenna is a senior, president of the DeForest DECA Chapter, and the student manager of the Korner Store. “The Korner Store has been a part of my life since my freshman year, and while now it looks different from before, it will always be the first thing I want to see when I come back to DeFores Area High School after graduation,” stated Jenna.
“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said Christopher Young, CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”
DECA is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs who are interested in careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote competition. DECA student members leverage their DECA experience to become academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible, experienced leaders.