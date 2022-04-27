Associate principal Bill Huebsch reads a bedtime story as principal Valerie Crowl turns the pages on the roof of Windsor Elementary School. Students met their WE Run goals in the fall and were rewarded with having their principals spend the night on the roof.
Associate principal Bill Huebsch reads a bedtime story as principal Valerie Crowl turns the pages on the roof of Windsor Elementary School. Students met their WE Run goals in the fall and were rewarded with having their principals spend the night on the roof.
A student reacts to almost winning a raffle prize during the We Run reward night at Windsor Elementary School. The proceeds from the WE Run event allow the school and PTO the opportunity to enhance the educational experience.
Windsor Elementary School students learned a lesson in goal setting last fall. Principal Valerie Crowl and associate principal Bill Huebsch volunteered to spend a cold night on top of the school building if the kids met their WE Run goals. Apparently, the prize was well worth their goal achieving efforts as Crowl and Huebsch took their tents to the roof Tuesday evening.
The big evening came with rooftop bedtime stories from the principals, milk and cookies, and a drawing for prizes like birthday party packages.
WE Run is the school’s annual fundraiser for PTO and school activities. It pays for items from extra books in the library to playground improvements. Each school has a similar one-time fundraiser and WES is in the fall. The 2022 event will be September 23 as students once again walk and run for 20 minutes to match the financial pledges made in their names. The event is a committee of the PTO, and both are looking for new members to enhance their efforts.
The 2021 fundraiser was a success. The students raised about $40,000 in pledges and sponsorship brought the total close to $65,000.
The party drew scores of WES families. The schoolwide prize is a new emphasis, allowing the entire classroom, grade, or school to enjoy what every student can contribute to an activity.
As the big moment arrived, the principals could at least take solace in it being a dry cold. Except for the snow flurries. As students arrived Wednesday morning, the pair survived and greeted them from the rooftop.