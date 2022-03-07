School calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 10YES Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)First grade at 5:30 pmSecond grade at 6:30 pmContact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410March 10WES PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: windsorwpto@gmail.com March 11DAHS Winter Formal - DAHS South Gym7:00-10:00 pmContact: John Webster, jwebster@deforestschools.orgMarch 14Board of Education Meeting6:00 pm - District Office (500 South Cleveland Ave, DeForest)Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582March 14YES PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: Heidi Roberts, ebbmommy3@yahoo.com March 14WES Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)Third grade at 6:00 pmContact: Mary Pilecky, mpilecky@deforestschools.org 842-6310 March 15WES Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)Second grade at 5:30 pmSecond grade at 6:30 pmContact: Mary Pilecky, mpilecky@deforestschools.org 842-6310March 16Open Gym Night at YES4:30 - 6:00 pm (Preschool to age 5 may attend masked with a parent present)Contact: deforestopengym@hotmail.comMarch 17Harvest PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.comMarch 17DAHS Choir Showcase - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)7:00-9:00 pmContact: Lyrica Daentl, ldaentl@deforestschools.org 842-6821 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Norskies run past Stoughton to win boys' basketball regional championship College sports Hemauer fifth at state wrestling, Bauer loses a close first-round match Norskies run away from Stoughton, McFarland to win boys' basketball regional title The Koselig House honors spicy grandmother Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!