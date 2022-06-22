The DeForest Area FFA chapter was judged as the ninth best in the state in competition for the National Chapter Award at the 93rd annual Wisconsin FFA Convention held last week at the Alliant Energy Center.
DeForest and other chapters receive gold rating advance to the National Competition where chapters are eligible to receive a 3-star, 2-star, or 1-star ratings.
The Denmark FFA Chapter was named the state winner of the National Chapter Award. The Denmark FFA advisors are Mary Handrich and Marty Nowak. This program recognizes the chapters for their overall Program of Activities that include three major areas: Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture.
1st Place: Denmark – Mary Handrich and Marty Nowak.
2nd Place: Weyauwega-Fremont – Sandra Dykes and Connie Peterson.
3rd Place: Big Foot – Lisa Konkel.
The other top chapters included (in alphabetical order):Badger, Big Foot, Bonduel, Clintonville, Columbus, DeForest, Denmark, Dodgeland, Elkhorn, Freedom, Granton, Kewaskum, Kiel, Lodi, Manawa, Marshall, Prairie Farm, Reedsburg, River Ridge, Slinger, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp, Waupaca, Waupun, and Weyauwega-Fremont.
Other Gold Ranked Chapters: Beaver Dam, Bloomer, Burlington, and Shullsburg.
Chapters receiving a Silver Ranking include the following (in alphabetical order): Baldwin-Woodville, Baraboo, Barron, Campbellsport, Chippewa Falls, Clear Lake, East Troy, Fennimore, Lakeside Lutheran, Lomira, Mishicot, New London, Owen-Withee, Pardeeville, Portage, Randolph Cambria-Friesland, River Valley, Riverdale, Royall, Seymour, Spooner, Union Grove, and Winneconne.
Chapters receiving a Bronze Ranking include the following (in alphabetical order): Fort Atkinson.
Top Ten Chapters in the Three Areas
Growing Leaders
1. Big Foot
2. Weyauwega -Fremont
3. Denmark
4. Waupun
5. Columbus
6. Stanley-Boyd
7. DeForest
8. Marshall
9. Waupaca
10. Manawa
Building Communities
1. Weyauwega – Fremont
2. Denmark
3. Granton
4. Waupaca
5. Elkhorn
6. Waupun
7. Manawa
8. Big Foot
9. Slinger
10. Marshall
Strengthening Agriculture
1. Denmark
2. Waupaca
3. Thorp
4. Weyauwega – Fremont
5. Big Foot
6. River Ridge
7. Slinger
8. Waupun
9. Marshall
10. DeForest
The National Chapter Awards are sponsored by State Convention Partners.