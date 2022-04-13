For school events Thursday, April 14 — Saturday, April 23

April 14

EPES PTO Ice Cream Social (one lucky staff member will win a chance to kiss a cow or calf!)

4:30-6:30 pm — Eagle Point Elementary

Contact: eaglepointpto@gmail.com

April 14

WES PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: windsorwpto@gmail.com

April 19

WES Science Fair

6:00 pm

Contact: Theresa Gartland, tgartland@deforestschools.org 842-6383

April 21

Harvest PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.com

