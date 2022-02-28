March 3

EPE Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Second grade at 5:30 pm

Third grade at 6:30 pm

Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210

March 8

DAHS - ACT Date for grade 11

NO SCHOOL for grades 9, 10, 12

Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610

March 8

EPES PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: eaglepointpto@gmail.com

March 8

DAHS & DAMS combined band concert - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

7:00-9:00 pm

Contact: (DAHS) Brandon Bautz, bbautz@deforestschools.org 842-6822

(DAMS) Katherine Heidtke, kheidtke@deforestschools.org 842-6024

March 9

Open Gym Night at YES

4:30-6:00 pm - Preschool to age 5 may attend masked with a parent present.

Contact: deforestopengym@hotmail.com

March 10

YES Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)

First grade at 5:30 pm

Second grade at 6:30 pm

Contact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410

March 10

WES PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: windsorwpto@gmail.com

March 11

DAHS Winter Formal - DAHS South Gym

7:00-10:00 pm

Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610

Recommended for you