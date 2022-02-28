DeForest Area School District calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 28, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 3EPE Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)Second grade at 5:30 pmThird grade at 6:30 pmContact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210March 8DAHS - ACT Date for grade 11NO SCHOOL for grades 9, 10, 12Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610March 8EPES PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: eaglepointpto@gmail.comMarch 8DAHS & DAMS combined band concert - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)7:00-9:00 pmContact: (DAHS) Brandon Bautz, bbautz@deforestschools.org 842-6822(DAMS) Katherine Heidtke, kheidtke@deforestschools.org 842-6024March 9Open Gym Night at YES4:30-6:00 pm - Preschool to age 5 may attend masked with a parent present.Contact: deforestopengym@hotmail.comMarch 10YES Music Program - DAHS Performing Arts Center (PAC)First grade at 5:30 pmSecond grade at 6:30 pmContact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410March 10WES PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: windsorwpto@gmail.comMarch 11DAHS Winter Formal - DAHS South Gym7:00-10:00 pmContact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Weisbrod's game-winner gives DeForest Badger Conference boys' basketball title Late run lifts Norskies to win over Waunakee in Badger East boys' basketball showdown Wildcat Youth Hockey Association teams head to state tournaments DeForest's Hemauer, Bauer punch their tickets to the state wrestling meet Norskies run past Milton in Badger East girls' basketball triumph Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!