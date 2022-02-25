The DeForest Area School District is accepting nominations of distinguished graduates for consideration to the DeForest Area School District’s 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame. In its eighth year, this program recognizes and honors former DeForest Area School District graduates for achieving a significant degree of success in their pursuits of higher education and/or in their professional careers.
According to Debbie Brewster, School/Community Relations Coordinator, “In the first seven years, we have honored 10 graduates — Laura Green, Chris Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Sean Anders, Patrick Rothfuss, Dr. Dennis Ness, Dr. Michael Harke, Melissa Harrison, Roland Manthe, and Dr. Matthew Harke. The Alumni Hall of Fame recognition provides outstanding role models for current students, and it celebrates the outstanding achievements of our graduates.”
To be considered for this honor, each individual must have a completed Application of Nomination submitted containing the following criteria:
Graduate of DeForest Area High School.
Attended the DeForest Area Schools for more than two years.
Graduated from high school a minimum of 10 years before being nominated.
Up to three recommendation letters supporting the individual’s nomination.
Application signed by the person making the nomination.
Documentation (i.e., resume) demonstrating the work history and professional/academic successes of the nominee.
Each year the Hall of Fame committee will induct up to five members to the Hall, final selections are made by May 30. Applications for this honor can be made by self-nomination.
A nomination form can be downloaded from the district’s website — www.deforestschools.org > Community > Alumni Hall of Fame (fillable PDF file). Completed nominations are due Friday, April 15, 2022.