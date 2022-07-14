The DeForest Area School Board got a report at Monday’s meeting outlining highlights and areas for growth based on I-Ready Test results.
Kate Dabetic, the K-6 curriculum director, and Christopher Smith, the 7-12 curriculum director, presented results locally and against state and national scores for math and reading comprehension.
Overall, students in 2-3-4 grades showed some foundational loss in the September reading test and then huge growth over the course of the school year. Grades 7-8 also saw lower scores against past averages.
Math scores ranged 24 to 62 percent scoring advanced or proficient. The math scores are above the state average. The reading scores ranged from 36 to 61 percent proficient or advanced. There is also a gap of 25 percent of students scoring two or more grade levels before the norm.
Dabetic said K-12 building principals and the teacher leadership teams at the schools are looking at the results as they plan for the steps forward. She said a K-8 English language arts curriculum review was already planned for the coming year.
“A ton of teachers are coming in and doing curriculum work this summer,” Dabetic said.
One solution in the works is a scheduling change at the middle school to allow more for intervention time for seventh and eighth grade ELA instructors.
I-Ready is a diagnostic tool the school district uses three times a year to track individual progress. The first test comes in September, another comes in January and the final test happens in May. The tests track reading comprehension and math skill development. The tests are adaptive, meaning the level of questions would be more advanced as a student answers correctly.
The reading test contains passages followed by questions about comprehension, vocabulary, and context. The math test looks at different areas of math understanding such as geometry, algebraic operations, and graphing.
In a normal test setting, the student would take the test with their teacher and accomodations for any established issues would be offered.
This is the fifth year the DeForest Area School District has used the I-Ready test. It used the NWEA system before that.
Typically, this testing might show a slight decline in the student’s score in September and then a pattern of growth as the school year refreshes and builds on previous skills.
This coming year will be the first full year to have all in-person testing for students since 2018 and 2019. The fall and winter tests were still conducted under virtual conditions last year while May was best controlled testing windows. The growth rates during the year reflected the 2018 and 2019 norms.
The tests are just one tool teachers and other educational leaders have for measuring a student’s growth and competency.
Board President Gail Lovick is a parent of a student in in the middle school testing window. She said parental help is more challenging in reading than math skills because help comes from more than just sitting and reading with your child.
Board member Jeff Hahn wondered about other factors which might effect middle school testing performance. Dabetic said one concern with virtual schooling was teachers not being able to see what reading areas a student might be gravitating compared to seeing what gets read in a classroom library.