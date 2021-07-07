Olivia Carriola

June 29, 2021
DeForest, WI - Olivia (Oyervides) Carriola, age 76, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 17, 1945, to Arcadio and Isabell (Oyervides) Carriola in San Antonio, Texas. She married Fidencio Carriola, they were married for over 50 years.
Olivia cherished her family and her church. Spending time with her grandchildren was very important to her. Olivia traveled all over the world and one of her favorite memories was hiking through Europe with friends. She enjoyed spending time outside gardening and in her free time she also enjoyed working on different arts and crafts.
Olivia is survived by her children; Ann (Paul) Tatro, Elsie Carriola, Lucus; grandchildren; Samantha, Norman Strupp, Anthony Carriola, Steven, Scott Moore, Lucas (Stacy) Carriola; four great grandchildren; three sister, Ofelia Conde, Otila Cervantez, Odelia Vasquez and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by Fidencio; her parents; children, Hilda, Arcadio Carriola; sister, Olga Sacundo and Orilia Ortiz.
Family would like to thank DeForest Evangelical Free Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at DeForest Evangelical Free Church, 501 Country View Drive, DeForest, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at church. A luncheon will take place following the visitation and service.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250