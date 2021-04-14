Marie Twila (Framstad) Lane

May 19, 1924 - April 8, 2021
DeForest, WI - Marie Twila Lane, age 96, passed away on April 8, 2021 in Monticello, MN. She was born to Melvin and Tina (Strommen) Framstad on May 19, 1924 on a farm in York Township, Green County, WI near the Adams Lutheran Church, which she faithfully attended as a child. She was the youngest of 6 children and was baptized on June 29, 1924. She lived for a while with her sister Lela in Madison, WI, where she met Raymond Lane, whom she married on July 21, 1945 after he returned from serving in WWII. She was blessed with two daughters. She worked for many years at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, eventually serving as the Executive Secretary, and could name every county in Wisconsin.
Marie loved being with Ray and missed him greatly. For years they celebrated Friday nights with friends at the bowling alley or the Esquire. They loved times in Door County, fishing and being with the children and grandchildren. She retired early so they could travel together and he taught her to golf. She prided herself in living independently in her apartment in DeForest, WI, and even driving her car until she moved to live with Judy in the summer of 2020. She attributed her long life to her daily walks that she took religiously. She has been the rock for us, loving us unconditionally and showing us grace through good times and bad. She taught us that no matter what the issue, love wins.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Judy Ganz (Charlie); five grandchildren: Christine Strand (Carrie Winters), Andy Strand (Liz), Michael Harke (Jasmine), Matthew Harke (Colleen Reynolds), and Melissa Cotter (Mike); two step-grandchildren: Jenna Schinner (Ken), and Kristen Ruegg; and eleven great-grandchildren: Noah Strand, Abby Strand, Izzy Strand, Ellie Strand, Anna Strand, Emmett Strand, Ingrid Harke, Thomas Harke, Madeleine Cotter, Charlotte Cotter, and Linnea Cotter.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond O. Lane, her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Ruegg (Russ), her parents, Melvin and Tina Framstad, and her siblings and their spouses, Ardell Framstad (Margaret), Mildred Thronson (Milo), Orpha Sand (Earlyn), Lela Hampton (Fred), and Lavern Framstad.
The family will hold a private service of celebration of Marie's life on April 15th at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest, WI. Burial will be at the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Monona, WI. We give special thanks to Allina Health Hospice for their support during Marie's final days. Memorials can be given to Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S. Main St, DeForest, WI 53532 and Allina Health Hospice, 3915 Golden Valley Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55422.
Well done, good and faithful servant. Mt 25:21
