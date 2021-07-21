July 11, 2021
Poynette, WI - On Sunday, July 11, 2021, Thomas J. Lewis, loving father of two, passed away at the VA hospital in Madison Wisconsin at the age of 74.
Tom was born on March 17, 1947, in Watertown, Wisconsin, the son of Oliver and Louise Lewis. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1966, he joined the Marines. He married Sandra Bentheimer on December 26, 1966. Tom served in Viet Nam and earned an honorable discharge in 1969. Tom and Sandy made their first home in Madison, and he began a lengthy career at Madison Gas and Electric. Their two sons, Craig and Kirk, were born in Madison. The family later moved to DeForest. The family enjoyed Tom's participation in softball and bowling leagues plus adventures in pig roasting. After retiring from MG & E, Tom built his dream house in Poynette and moved there with Meiko Bauer. He enjoyed hunting which included annual trips to Wyoming and Colorado to hunt with friends. He also enjoyed watching the large variety of wildlife that visited his property.
He is survived by his sons, Craig and Kirk, both of Madison, his partner Meiko Bauer of Poynette, his sister Jean Thelke of Lake Mills, numerous nieces and nephews and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sandy, in 1997.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.