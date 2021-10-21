Brian J. Denman

November 14, 1970 - October 13, 2021
MADISON/DEFOREST, WI - Brian James Denman, age 50, lost his hard fought and courageous battle with brain cancer on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, surrounded by his family at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1970, in Madison, to parents Edward and Betty (Briggs) Denman. Brian graduated from DeForest High School in 1989. He worked at Parks Automotive in DeForest and he went to work at Woodman's Grocery Store in Madison on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1992, and worked at Woodman's for 29 years. Brian married Juana Rodriguez on March 1, 2015.
Outside of work, Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, gun shows, and target practicing.
Brian is survived by his wife, Juana Rodriguez; parents, Edward and Betty Denman; children, Bruce Alejandro Bravo Rodriguez, Ali Mohammed Bravo Rodriguez (Blanca), and Alma Janeth Bravo Rodriguez (Luis); grandchildren, Brenely Rodriguez, Yadiel Vazquez Bravo, Jaidan Luna Bravo, Yaretzi Luna Bravo, Alicia Rodriguez, Yoselin Rodriguez, Alejandra Rodrigues, and Alexa Serrano; a special cousin Julie; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reginald and Petra Mimi Briggs, and Lloyd and Minnie Denman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the SSM Health Cancer Center and Hospital in Madison. Also, a special special thank you to Agrace Hospice and staff.
Funeral services for Brian will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, with Pastor Sue Beadle officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
"Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean you'll be missed until we meet again."
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.