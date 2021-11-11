October 7, 1931 - November 4, 2021
DeForest, WI - Jeanne Schrader, age 90, passed away on November 4, 2021, at her home in DeForest. She was born on October 7, 1931, in Madison, WI to Rex and Beatrice (Cooper) Cota.
Jeanne worked at the DeForest Morrisonville Bank (now DMB) for 34 years. Upon retiring she volunteered at the Eagle Point School reading to 1st graders, the Carrington (now Sage Meadows) playing scrabble and bingo with the residents, was on the board of Directors for the DeForest Elderly Housing, worked at the polls, and altar guild at Christ Lutheran Church. She loved to read, do jigsaw puzzles, playing Sheepshead and Scrabble, watching the Packers play, and spending time with her family and friends. She graduated from DeForest High School in 1949 and was active in arranging lunch gatherings with her classmates.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Joni (Ed) Borchardt; grandchildren, Chad (DeAnn) Borchardt, Suzie (John) Olson, and Stacie Hahn; great grandchildren, Zack Marks, Caden and Evan Borchardt, Bria (Shawn) Skibba, and CJ Hahn (Cheyenne) and Spencer Hahn (Jordan); great great granddaughter, Ivory Rose; sister, Jackie Showers, brother, Gary (Eileen) Cota and their children, sister-in-laws, Marian Redders and Imogene Schrader.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Don, parents, grandparents, infant sister, Wendy, brother-in-law, Bill Showers, in-laws, Bob Schrader, Harold, Ruth and Marietta Schrader, Dorothy and Sigdor (Tiny) Petersen and Ella May and Conrad Meixner.
A special thank you to Dr. Ringdahl, Agrace Hospice Care (especially Dana, Leslie and Amber), Joni, Jackie, D'na, Joanne, Teri, and Kay for making it possible to be in the comfort of her own home during the last months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DeForest Public Library, DeForest Community Center, or to Christ Lutheran Church.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S Main St, DeForest. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at church from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., and on Friday at church from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. A luncheon will be following the funeral. Interment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, Madison.
