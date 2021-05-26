December 8, 1950 - January 12, 2021
Las Vegas, NV - Former Waunakee resident, Yvonne L. Fangmeyer, 70, was granted her angel wings in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021.
Yvonne was born December 8th, 1950 in Portage WI to Marvin and Lorraine Beutler. She became a child of God when she was baptized and later confirmed her faith in Christ at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westfield, WI.
The family lived in Westfield, WI and moved to Morrisonville, WI where Yvonne attended Deforest High School. She graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1969. Yvonne continued her education at U.W. Platteville. She received her Bachelors Degree in Sociology and Psychology and graduated with honors in 1973.
Yvonne met the love of her life, Ron Fangmeyer, at The Pinecone Truck Stop in Deforest. She married Ron on May 19th, 1973. They had one beautiful child, Elizabeth "Beth", who preceded her mother in death on June 27th, 2009. Ron and Yvonne travelled the United States and decided that the warm climate of Las Vegas would be their retirement home. Yvonne was truly happy in Las Vegas and was creating many wonderful memories there. She enjoyed hosting small gatherings and cookouts with friends just as she had always done in Waunakee. Their home in Vegas had the same comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that Yvonne had created in Waunakee.
Yvonne started her career at the University Of Wisconsin Campus Assistance Center in 1974. She advanced in this position to become Director of the Campus Assistance Center. Yvonne then moved to the Red Gym advancing to her position as the Director of Student Organizations. She retired as the Mission and Vision Coordinator for the Dean of Students Central Office. Throughout her career, she cared immensely for students and advocated for programs and resources that would benefit both students and the University. Yvonne sought to establish the Student Activities Center and to fully restore the historic Red Gym. Her outstanding work and accomplishments were recognized when she received the prestigious Chancellor's Award. Upon her retirement in 2009 Yvonne was granted Emeritus status.
Yvonne often said that she had two families, the one she was born into and the family she chose. She will always be in the hearts and memories of both of these families.
Yvonne will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Ron. She is survived by her two brothers and their wives, Everett and Candy Beutler, Ray and Julie Beutler. Yvonne is also survived by her Mother-in-Law, Dorathy Fangmeyer, who became a second mother through the years. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Pastor Dennis Fangmeyer, and sister-in-law Cynthia (Fangmeyer) Buzoianu, who became her little sister. She is also survived by her nieces, Amy Beutler Schulz (Quinn McCabe) and Jenny (Beutler) Wohlfert (significant other Joe), and nephews, Chad (Beverly) Beutler, Brad (Selena) Beutler and John (Ashley) Buzoianu. She is survived by great nieces and nephews, Daniel and Ava Wohlfert, and Addison, Amelia, Oliver, Keaton, Niko, and Quinn Beutler.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her daughter Beth, her parents, Marvin and Lorraine Beutler, her brother, Dennis and his wife Carrie Beutler, her Father-in-Law, Ernest Fangmeyer, and brother-in-law, Art Fangmeyer.
There are tentative plans to hold a celebration of Yvonne's life in Wisconsin later in the summer.
