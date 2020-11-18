Donald Lester "Don" Atkins
November 4, 1930 - November 9, 2020

Deforest, WI - Deforest- Donald "Don" L. Atkins, age 90, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living. He was born on November 4, 1930 in East Moline, IL the son of Royce and Lillian (Linn) Atkins. Don graduated from Rock Island High School in Rock Island, IL in 1948. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War and then joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Truax for over 35 years. Don met and married the love of his life Betty Jane Sparks on October 10, 1953 while serving his country. He retired in September 1986 at a Senior Master Sargent.

Don was a volunteer Firefighter in Deforest for over 20 years. He had fun and enjoyed bartending for many years at Thunderbird Club. He enjoyed watching sports, including the Badgers and Packers and playing cards at the community Center and bowling alley. In retirement they enjoyed traveling to many places, including Arizona, Florida, California and spending time at the trailer in Edgerton at the Rock River Leisure Estates. But the highlight of his life was picking up the grandchildren after school and watching them.

Don is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Betty Atkins; daughter, Debbie (Richard) Ryan, Lori Atkins; grandchildren, Mike Stoltenberg, Joe Ryan, Jenny Ryan; greatgrandchildren, Michael T Stoltenberg, Riley Ryan; brother, Linn (Betty) Atkins from Az. and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Atkins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses that cared for Don at Agrace Hospice Care and to the wonderful staff from Brookdale Senior Living and Sage Meadows Assisted Living. Memorials can be donated in his name to Agrace Hospice Care. https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

