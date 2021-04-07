December 26, 1941 - April 1, 2021
Spring Green, WI - Kelvin K. Koehn, age 79, of Lone Rock/Deforest, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 following and extended illness. He was born on December 26, 1941 in Arlington, WI the son of Arnold and Henrietta (Zubke) Koehn. Kelvin served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany from 1960-1963. He worked for many years at Oscar Mayer until his retirement. Kevin is survived by his four children, Kim (Jack) Neefe of Spring Green, Tammy (Todd) Belz of Columbus, Terri Maly (Chris) of Poynette, and Ryan Koehn (Veronica) of Lone Rock; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Cheryl) Midthun, John (Penny) Midthun, and William Midthun; sisters, Angel (Rex) Weber, Victoria (Jeff) Vaningan, and Veronica Lerch; sisters-in-law, Karen Koehn, Lori Koehn, Vicky Midthun and Mildred (Bob) Bradley; many, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his special fur grand puppy, Peyton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold (Delores) Koehn and Henrietta Zubke Koehn Midthun Smith; brothers, Arnold Koehn, Arvin Koehn, Kenneth (Ruth) Koehn, Richard Midthun, Roger Koehn, and Darrell Midthun. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Lone Rock Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Research for Lung Cancer. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
