October 11, 1979 - October 19, 2021
DeForest, WI - Carrie Ann (Woodburn) Amacher, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was born on October 11, 1979, to Dick and Connie Woodburn.
Carrie graduated from DeForest High School in 1998. She married Darrin Amacher on June 27, 2009, and had two beautiful children, Abbygail (11) and Bianca (6). She was also a proud Mom to James Amacher (16), who she loved dearly.
Carrie was a devoted mother who loved hunting and everything outdoors. She especially enjoyed spending time with family, friends and neighbors. She was a long-time employee of Fairway Independent Mortgage where coworkers became friends.
Carrie will be dearly missed by daughters Abby and Bianca and stepson, James; parents, Connie and Dick Woodburn; two brothers, Kurt (Jaime) Woodburn and their son, Kayden, and Tony (Alison) Woodburn. She will also be missed by many close family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Darrin on November 10, 2019.
A visitation was held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. Private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DMB Community Bank; more details to follow.
