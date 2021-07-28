August 25, 1932 - July 24, 2021
Deforest, WI - Wilmar M. Schwefel, 88, of DeForest, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Wilmar was born on August 25, 1932 in Watertown, the son of Charles and Elsie (Born) Schwefel. He married the love of his life Daisy Eckhardt on October 12, 1958, and the couple enjoyed 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2018. He was a service engineer for Gisholt Machine before owning the cleaning business, Captain Clean for many years. He then worked for MATC as a custodial supervisor for over 10 years before retiring. In his free time he enjoyed playing his tuba in the Easter Sunrise Band, he also previously played in the 32nd Division Band in the National Guard and the Lebanon Band. Wilmar had a passion for gardening, and tinkering with items; he was extremely handy and could fix just about anything. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Wilmar had a heart of gold; he was always positive and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Wilmar is survived by: his son, Timothy (Lori) Schwefel of Oregon, WI; and 3 granddaughters, Brittany (Aaron Peterson) Schwefel, Bethany Schwefel, Bridget Schwefel, and great-grandson Elliott Schwefel-Peterson. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Myrtle Hrobsky, and brother Roy Schwefel.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Christian Faith Moravian Church in DeForest with Rev. Jason Andersen presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery.
Memorials in Wilmar's honor to Christian Faith Moravian Building Fund or Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated.
