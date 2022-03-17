Fall River, WI - POYNETTE - Mary Ann Miller passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving husband on March 7, 2022, at home at The Meadows of Fall River.
She was born on August 21, 1932, to John and Mary (Hopkins) Kennedy of Arlington, WI. Mary Ann grew up on a dairy farm adjacent to the University of Wisconsin Research farm near Arlington. She graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Home Economics and began her career as an Extension Home Economist in Langlade County. While there, she met and married James Miller and they began a dairy and egg farm near Antigo. Later, moving to Watertown and then Rio. Mary Ann and Jim raised Polled Herefords under the Marimill farm name. She loved the cattle and attended many shows, building friendships along the way. Mary Ann was a lifelong learner and enjoyed reading, visiting historical sites and traveling in the US and overseas. She was an active volunteer in the community, including serving as a 4-H General Leader, county fair judge, lector and catechist as St. Thomas Catholic Church in Poynette, a local election official and served several decades as Leeds Town Clerk.
She is survived by her loving husband, James, of 65 years and children, Clarence (Susan), Lodi, WI, Josephine (Thomas) Heidt, Lockridge, IA, Katherine (Bryan Malkowski), Greenfield, WI, Samuel (Nadine), Appleton, WI, Jack (Rhonda), Rockland, WI, Maureen (Daniel) Heider, Lodi, WI and Michael (Elena), Baraboo, WI; as well as 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Thomas and Barbara Shaw; sister-in-law, Ann Grall; brother-in-law, William Miller; many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette, with Fr. Kumud Nayak presiding. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church.
Special thanks to the staff at The Meadows of Fall River and SSM Hospice.