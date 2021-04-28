Nancy Reigstad

April 20, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Nancy Jo (Berres) Reigstad, age 75, died on April 20, 2021. Nancy was born on July 20, 1945 in Stanley, WI, the daughter of the late Gerald and Mary (Amdahl) Berres. She grew up in Madison and was a 1963 graduate of Madison East High School. She went on to gain education and experience in the administrative secretarial field. Nancy was married to Jerome (Jerry) at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison in March 1969. After marriage, Nancy pivoted from working outside of the home, to stay at home full time to raise her daughters. In these earlier years, Nancy enjoyed bowling league and Friday nights out with family and friends. Being a volunteer fireman's wife brought many friends and great memories, including prepping food for the annual DeForest Chicken BBQ event with several other wives at the DeForest Area Fire Department.
In her later years, Nancy enjoyed watching sports, specifically Brewer baseball, Badger basketball, and high school basketball tournaments.
Nancy was well loved and cared for by many special family members and friends, as well as her extended family at Home Again (HA) Assisted Living and Memory Care for the last 1.5 years. We are grateful for the joy and care that the HA environment provided for her.
Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Reigstad of Sun Prairie, Mona (Noel) Willis of DeForest; two granddaughters, Haley and Jenna Willis of DeForest; brother, David (Virginia) Berres; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 51 years.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will take place at Norway Grove Cemetery following the service.
