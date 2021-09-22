February 12, 1941 - September 9, 2021
DeForest, WI - Kathleen (Kathy) Lange, DeForest, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at home in the presence of loving family members. Kathy was born on February 12, 1941, the daughter of Dorothy and Roy Lange.
Kathy's career was as a nursing assistant at Central Wisconsin Center. She was a talented artist, photographer of birds, and loved to fish with her brothers. She was very compassionate and caring, had a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh.
She is survived by her brother Harold (Patricia), many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and many long time friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers David and Robert, and sisters Barbara and Doreen.
Per her request, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
God speed, Kathy. We will miss you.