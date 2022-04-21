DeForest, WI - Harold G. "Mooseman" Sande, age 68, suddenly passed away on April 10, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on January 1, 1954, in Madison, WI to parents, Harold and Geraldine (Willette) Sande.
Harold is survived by his wife Shari and her daughter Jessica; his mother-in-law Carroll Dahms; his faithful companion Buck; three siblings Carol, Anna, and Ryk; nephews Dave (Diane) Becker, Lyell (Tanya) Becker, Jason (Shalee) Meier, Jacob (Lindsay) Dahms, and Ryan (Kayla) Dahms; brother-in-laws Randy (Luci) Dahms, Kevin (Charlene) Dahms and sister-in-law Carrie (Brad) Garland; nieces Sue Becker, Amanda (Matthew) Dahms, Amy Patterson, Brenda (Josh) Heinecke, Heather (Matthew) Bergmann, and Chelsea Jaterka; many great nieces and nephews; multiple cousins including his cousin Martha whom he had a special relationship with; his good friend Richard Cramer who he loved fishing with; he is also survived by a multitude of people who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Terry Dahms who he loved to go fishing with, his yellow lab Moose, and several aunts and uncles.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:00 P.M. at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, N509 County HWY CV, DeForest. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the Church from 10:00 until time of service. A light luncheon will follow afterwards. We will raise a toast to Harold at the Gilbertson General Store around 3:00 p.m.