Bernice E. Dunhouse, age 98, a longtime DeForest resident, passed away on June 4, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. She was born in the township of Leeds, Columbia County, to Otto and Frances (Manthe) Bussian. Following graduation from DeForest High School she studied to be a beautician. She met her future husband in Milwaukee where he was on leave from the Great Lakes Naval Training Station. In 1948 she was married to John E. Dunhouse of Murphysboro, Illinois.
After living on Guam for two years, where her husband was stationed, she lived in Lakewood, California, from 1954 to 1964. She was employed at the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company until her retirement in 1986. She was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. In 2008 she relocated to Boston, Massachusetts, to join her daughter and son. Bernice was an accomplished seamstress and loved to bake for her family, friends, and community organizations. She enjoyed taking photographs of family, of places she traveled to, and the changing seasons around her DeForest home. Bird watching from her kitchen window was a favorite activity.
Surviving are two children, Mary Beth Dunhouse and Steven Dunhouse of Boston, Massachusetts. She is further survived by one sister, Janet Frost of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and several nieces and nephews. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four brothers: Donald, Walter, Howard, and Rodney; and three sisters, Ruth Smith, Anna Marie Legried, and Dorothy Frankum.
A memorial event will be celebrated at a later date. An obituary and online condolences can be seen at
