DeForest - Glenn Robert Hauge, age 84, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by friends and family. He was united in marriage to Arlene Pickarts on July 2, 1955 in Stoughton, Wisconsin.
Glenn joined the Wisconsin National Guard on July 1, 1953, and did several schools in the Army, with the final one being Cook’s & Baker’s school at Ft. Riley Kansas. He was activated during the Berlin Crisis and went back to service in 1961. When he was released from active duty in 1962, he then joined the Coast Guard Reserve until his retirement from the service when he was age 60 in 1996, having attained the rate of Senior Chief Petty Officer. Glenn belonged to the Hillside 4-H Club and a member of the Cambridge High School FFA. He served as Cub Master of Pack 327 of Lakeview Lutheran Church and later was a Boy Scout District Commissioner for the Four Lakes Council. He worked at several places before coming to DeForest, including U.S. Rubber in Stoughton. He owned and operated a gas and service station in Madison, worked at Dairy Equipment Co. in Madison and for a couple years was the Head Chef at Nakoma Country Club. Glenn also managed the Tri-Vet Dairy Farm in Clintonville, then moved to DeForest where he owned the Koffee Kup Restaurant and for a short period of time operated (leased) the Jet Room Restaurant at the Dane County Airport and opened up the Koffee Kup Restaurant in Stoughton. He was Executive Director upon the beginning of the DeForest Housing Authority. He joined the DeForest Lions Club in 1973 and served in many positions, including President and was District Governor and Council Chairman in 1998-1999. He is a life member of Lions International Association, is a Melvin Jones Fellow and Birch-Strum Fellow. Glenn served as a Director on the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. He is a life member of the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association, life member of the 32nd Red Arrow Veterans Association, life member of the Wisconsin Lions Past District Governors Organization, and member of the American Legion Post 360. Glenn was a member of the Village Board of Trustees, member of the DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce and served as Secretary/Treasurer member of the DeForest Area Community Center upon its inception. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest.
Glenn and Arlene enjoyed their many travels through Lions and were dedicated to the support of those people who are less fortunate than us.
Glenn is survived by a son, Russell (Diana) Hauge of Sun Prairie; two daughters, Julie Wagner of DeForest and Bonnie Hauge (John Smith) of DeForest; four granddaughters, Tara (Keith) Bohnsack of Sun Prairie, Katherine Wagner of DeForest, Holly Smith (Mike Hayes) of Portage; one grandson, Zachary (Miranda) Smith of Oxford; three great-granddaughters Sydney Bohnsack of Sun Prairie, Alana Smith of Oxford, Shaylynn Hayes of Portage; one brother, Grant (Elizabeth) Hauge of Poynette; one sister, Doris Brietzman of Stoughton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mabel (Kleppe) Hauge; wife, Arlene (Pickarts); one brother, Myron; and one sister, Arlette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Glenn’s name to Christ Lutheran Church of DeForest, Wisconsin Lions Foundation, 3834 County Road A, Rosholt, WI 54473 or Wisconsin Lions Eye Bank, 2401 American Lane, Madison, WI 53704.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest with The Reverend Sue Beadle officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Military honors will take place at church following the service. A private family burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
