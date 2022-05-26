Windsor, WI - John Louis Oshman, 60, passed away at home in Windsor, on Monday, May 9th, 2022, after an 11-year battle with multiple myeloma. He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie (Schadrie) and her daughter, Evalynn, son, Lucas of Philadelphia, PA; daughter, Riley of St Paul, MN, sister, Susan (Tamara) of Milton, DE and former spouse, Karen Peterson of Platteville, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Gertrude Oshman.
He was born to Louis and Gertrude Oshman on September 14, 1961 in Madison. He lived in Madison until age four, when his family moved to Windsor. He attended grade school in Windsor, then graduated from DeForest High School. He attended MATC and tried his hand at a few different things before choosing to make insurance his chosen path. He assembled an office in the original Gardner Baking Company on the near east side before moving to a larger space at Union Corners and finally settling on the west side of Sun Prairie.
Seven years ago, he met Julie Schadrie, the woman of his dreams, through their work in the insurance business. John and Julie built a life together, which centered around his children, Lucas and Riley, Julie's daughter, Evalynn, and their three dogs. They spent a lot of their time enjoying outdoor activities such as boating, camping, and snowmobiling, all while keeping the insurance business going, even during times when John's illness took center stage. John and Julie were engaged for some time and made it official on April 23, 2022. John's condition deteriorated quickly after the wedding, and he passed 16 days later.
The family would also like to thank John's cancer team at the UW Carbone Canter Center. At John's request, there will be no funeral but rather a celebration of life at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of John Oshman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.