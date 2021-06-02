March 13, 1949 - May 26, 2021
Columbus, WI - Dennis Lee "Grandpa" Grundahl, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital after a courageous two year battle with cancer. He was born in Monroe, WI, on March 13, 1949, the son of Roy and Junice Grundahl.
He graduated from Madison Central High School in 1967. He became a proud member of the United States Marine Corps in April 1969 and served for four years. He married the love of his life, Cheryl Bohland, on August 22, 1970. They were fortunate to be able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Following his military service, Dennis had brief attempts in a couple of auto mechanic jobs but finally settled into construction. He developed a variety of skills, always willing to learn something new and always had to be busy doing something. There wasn't much he couldn't do. He was very meticulous with the details of his work, but as long as you couldn't see it from the road, he was satisfied. Eventually, he started his own business, which allowed him to help many friends and families with remodels, decks, and finishing basements for families to enjoy and expand their living spaces. One of his major construction accomplishments was being able to build their own home in rural Columbus with the help of family and friends.
Dennis was most proud and blessed with the family that he created with Cheryl. He enjoyed watching and helping his sons grow up to be very caring and loving husbands and fathers. He was also very proud of his great and wonderful daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He cherished numerous family vacations fishing, pulling tubers, teaching them how to water ski, and showing off his slalom skiing skills to his children and grandchildren. Dennis spent several years on the softball field making memories with many and even playing the game with his boys for years. The softball field is where he was given his 'Grandpa' nickname. If he wasn't on the water or at the ball diamond, he was in the bowling alley rolling 300s or having a beer or two, solving the world's problems.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl; his sons Todd (Lori) Grundahl and Jason (Holly) Grundahl; 7 grandchildren: Jaylee, Aleah, Trace, Tucker, Maddox, Maya, and Ari; siblings, Don (Kip) Grundahl and Gloria (Skip) Baker; brothers-in-law, Elmer Schobert, Gary Adams and David (Chris) Bohland, several nieces and nephews, his beloved dog, Molly, and many extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Roy, mother Junice, brother Carlton, father-in-law Willard Bohland, mother-in-law Gracie Bohland, sisters-in-law Gail Adams and Michelle Schobert, and nephew Chris Baker.
The family would like to thank the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital staff, and specifically Dr. Patrick Grogan, for their care and compassion while helping Dennis through his brave and courageous battle with cancer.
