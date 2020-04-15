Joseph “Joe” Michael Knors, age 90, passed away April 10, 2020 at the Madison VA CLC Hospice.
Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cottage Grove. Burial will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to Madison VA Hospital or Madison VA Hospital CLC Hospice.
