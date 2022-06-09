DeForest, WI - Meranda Lynn Conner-Arnold was born on April 24, 1990 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Meranda was lovingly adopted by Thomas Sr. and Linda Conner completing their family as the youngest of 6 children. Meranda was raised near Osseo, Wisconsin where she was homeschooled. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was active with her church providing child care for bible studies, serving in a puppet ministry for children, performing in community outreach programs and she went to Mexico twice with a missions team before graduating in 2008. After graduating, Meranda received certification as a teaching aide and worked in childcare before moving on to achieve certification as a CNA.
Meranda passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on 5/22/22 with her loving husband by her side. Meranda's infectious smile and bright blue eyes was known to light up a room and her greatest joys were her precious daughter, Aubree and her devoted husband, Mitchell. They were joined as husband and wife on 4/24/17 in Portage, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her grandparents. Survived by her husband, daughter, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.