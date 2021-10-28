Barbara L (Bolender) Darnill

September 12, 1932 - September 12, 2021
River Falls, WI - Barbara (Barb) Louise Darnill, age 89 of River Falls, Wis., passed away September 12, 2021, at Wellhaven Senior Apartments. Barb was born September 12, 1932, in Monroe, Wis., to John W. and Clara Wilhelmina Tschudy Bolender. Barb's two siblings are John Bolender of Seattle Washington, and Beth Gehrke of (city name) California.
Barb graduated from Platteville Teacher's College where she received her Bachelor of Education Degree. Barb met Richard 'Dick' Darnill when they were both students at Platteville, and they were married on October 2, 1953, at Camp Stoneman California, just weeks before Dick was sent to Korea. She taught English and Speech at Racine County High School of Agriculture, the last county high school in Wisconsin. Over the years she was called on to be a substitute teacher in every city they lived, but she especially loved it when she was called to work with Special Education classes.
Barb's deepest values were her Christian faith, the love of her husband and children, honesty and friendliness. She quit teaching to stay home with her children. Barb was involved with the churches where she lived including Hazel Green, Alma Center, and especially with the Mauston United Methodist Church, and the United Church of Christ in Windsor, Wis.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard Darnill (2020). She is survived by her children Dianne (Terry) Franklin of River Falls Wis., Nanette Vetsch (significant other Tom Raabe) of New Lisbon, Wis., Daniel (Joan) of Mauston, Wis., David of Ellsworth, Wis., and Robert (Jill) of Arvada Col.; Grandchildren Jamaal Franklin, Dr. Whitney (Ryan) Rudesill, Bailey (Brycen) Roy, Madeline Vetsch, Cody Brockopp, Loretta Brockopp, Sydney Darnill and Hailey Darnill; and great-grandchildren Ayla and Camden Rudesill.
More than anything Barb loved her family. She spoke of them always and was so very proud of their accomplishments, but more than anything, she was proud of the kind of people they had become. Like her parents, Barbara performed the incredibly selfless act of gifting her remains to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Body Donor Program. Funeral services entrusted to O'Connell Family Funeral Home, River Falls, WI. 715-425-5644