February 24, 1941 - March 3, 2021
DeForest, WI - Dolores A. Arndt, 80, of DeForest, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2021.
She was born in Dundee, WI to Vilas and Evelyn Ludwig on February 24, 1941.
Dolores graduated from Campbellsport High School and married her high school sweetheart, Dave. Together they raised a tight-knit family of three boys and enjoyed camping, variety of sports and music.
Dolores worked as a middle school teacher's aide and later an employee of Bakke Chiropractic Clinic
Dolores was a cub scout leader, Wisconsin Jaycette, a community volunteer, member of the Christian Women's Club and avid bunco player. Dolores enjoyed reading, listening to music, writing letters to her family, and genealogy. Dolores had a special place in her heart for her Siamese cats. Throughout their 59 years of marriage, Dolores and Dave enjoyed dancing to a wide variety of music, especially polka. A devout Christian, Dolores attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie.
Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dave; son, Brad; sister, Joyce Gatzke; and brothers Norman and Elton Ludwig. She is survived by her sons, Brice (Kristine) and Blair (Jennifer); nine grandchildren: Ryan, Sara, Emily, Brittney, Chelsia, Austin, Ashley, Alyssa and Breanna; as well as four great grandchildren: Broden, Aralynn, Breeja, and Kaib. Brice and Blair would like to send a special thank you to all those that have reached out to Dolores throughout these last three years since Dave passed away.
A celebration of life will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin on Friday, March 12th at 11:00 am with a visitation starting at 10:00 am. Private burial will be held at a later date. We ask that in lieu of flowers, considerations can be made to the DeForest Area High School Fine Arts Department.
