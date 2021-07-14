April 15, 1934 - July 11, 2021
DeForest, WI - Lee F. Peterson, 87, passed away on July 11, 2021, in Madison, WI. He was born on April 15, 1934, in Little Black, WI to parents Claude and Mildred (Wyss) Peterson.
Lee loved to go deer hunting, was a jack of all trades, he drove for different trucking companies and even himself for a total of 35 years.
Lee is survived by his 5 children, Cindy (Tom) Schultz, Cathy Peterson (Roy O'Kane), Scott Peterson, Craig Peterson, and Dawn Peterson (Bill Storkson); 7 grandchildren, Jeremy, Scotty, Brandon, Christopher, Tyler, Harmony, and Ashley; 13 great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Aidan, Logan, Christopher, Elizabeth, Scarlet, Kelsey, Lauren, Ariana, Isadora, Will, Elijah, and Ezra; daughter-in-law, Lisa; nieces and nephews, and his dog, Roxy.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; 2 sons, Peewee and Todd, grandson Kole, and 2 brothers, Denny and Kent.
A special thank you to Moments Hospice nurse Amy Lynn for her exceptional care.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Rd, DeForest, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
