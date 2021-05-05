February 17, 1945 - April 24, 2021
DeForest, WI - DeForest - Lorraine "Carole" Volk, age 76, passed away on April 24, 2021. She was born to Raymond and Margret Aiken on February 17, 1945 in Superior, Wisconsin.
Lorraine proudly worked for the State of Wisconsin in various capacities, the last of which was for the School of Business. She also was a longstanding member of the American Legion Post 501, where she was the president of the Women's Auxiliary.
She was very proud of her Native American Heritage and often took family trips to celebrate this.
Her family was very important to her and she instilled that love of spending time with them. Her true passion was being a caretaker. She unselfishly put all others above herself. Lorraine loved laughing, enjoying the warmth of the sun, and taking annual trips to Mexico. She also loved listening to music, especially Elvis Presley, dancing and singing. Her passion of reading is evident by her extensive library of books. She enjoyed camping and traveling in their motor home with her family. Her love of technology allowed her to stay connected.
Lorraine is survived by her 7 children, Tammy Harrell, Yvonne (Michael) Walsh, Sharrie (Ron) Hauge, Peggy (Oskar) Varga, Norman (Kathleen) Aiken, Tonya Green, and Misti (Leah) Volk; 17 grandchildren, Thomas, Patrick, Anna, Daniel, Mason, Marissa, Michaela, Jesse, Brianna, Alyssa, Alex, Jeromy, AJ, Beans, Aaron, Nicole, and Haily; 9 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jayden, Jamison, Trey, Miles, Riley, Aria, Jaxon, and Cruz; 2 brothers, Lauren and Jeff; niece, Sissy, nephew, Jimmy; and other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman, her parents, brother, Raymond Aiken, and son-in-law, Gil.
"We all love you mom, it's okay to go home now."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave, Madison. A public visitation will be held on May 4, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home, Sherman, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M, also on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at church. Interment will follow at Norway Grove, DeForest.
