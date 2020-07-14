JoAnne Kinzler

JoAnne (Ramsey) (Tenjum) Kinzler, age 81, of Portage, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Our House in Portage. JoAnne, one of 19 children of Charles and Virginia (Dempsey) Ramsey, was born Dec. 5, 1938 in Baraboo. In her younger years, she enjoyed participating in 4-H. She worked at Demco in DeForest and The Wisconsin Cheeseman in Baraboo. JoAnne was a member of the Windsor Homemakers, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Charter member of the Baraboo Area Senior Center, donating countless hours with soup and sandwich lunches, bingo and singing with the ladies glee club. She wrote many children’s books. In her retirement she did in-home daycare for some very special children in the Baraboo area.
JoAnne enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and quilting, making quilts for all of her family. One of her greatest lifelong passions was genealogy, starting at a very young age, and she amassed a huge library on the family names of Ramsey, Dempsey, Braun and Washburn. More than anything else, JoAnne loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife to her first husband, Palmer Tenjum of 20 years, but also her second husband, Walter Kinzler of 35 years.
Survivors include her children, Margaret (Steven) Tolliver of Olney, IL, Debra (Randall) Grams of Dalton, WI, Sheryl (Curtis) Miller of Waseca, MN, Carl (Shary) Tenjum of Cottage Grove, WI; step-children, Sharyn (Doug) Gamer, Jerry (Cheri) Kinzler, David (Charlene) Kinzler, Rose (Bill) DeRocher, Julie (Brent) Guthrie; siblings, Eva Hooker, Daunnene Hooker, Theodore (Cassandra) Ramsey, Carol (Joe) Birch, David (Gloria) Ramsey, Kay (Jack) Birch, Pearl (Don) Schellenberger, Pauline Roberts, Enain Gardner, Lucy Reichhoff, Prentis (Vernon) Carter, Carl (Jodie) Ramsey, Cyril (Joni) Ramsey; sisters-in-law, Olive Ramsey, Sharon Tenjum and Deloris Tenjum and brother-in-law, Roger Hudzinski. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Palmer Tenjum and Walter Kinzler; brothers, Herbert, Paul and Raleigh Ramsey; sisters, Johanna (Jack) Fry and Judy Hudzinski; step-daughter, Rachel Kinzler; and grandson, Charlie Quam.
The family requests that JoAnne’s children and siblings attend her visitation on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Redlin Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12, noon. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pat and Roger LaMasney and family, Paul Ramsey, Carl Ramsey, Cyril Ramsey, and Carol and Joe Birch for all their help in JoAnne’s later years. JoAnne’s family would like to express deep gratitude to Our House Senior Living and Memory Care as well as Agrace Hospice whose loving and attentive care helped make our families life and our mother’s journey easier. JoAnne was selfless in giving and would have had it no other way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.