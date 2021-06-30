Patricia A Reigstad

April 7, 1932 - June 22, 2021
DeForest, WI - Patricia Ann Reigstad, age 89, passed away on June 22, 2021, at Stoughton Meadows with her family by her side. She was born to parents Norman and Annabelle (Grinde) Esse on April 7, 1932, in Windsor, WI.
Pat married Jack Reigstad on January 5, 1952, at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest, WI. She waitressed for many years at the Thunderbird Club, followed by working as a receptionist at Clack Corporation for 24 years. Her hobbies included camping, gardening, and putting together puzzles with her family. Pat and Jack enjoyed going to the casinos. Most importantly she loved spending time with her daughters and their families.
Pat is survived by her 3 daughters, Laurie (Rolf) Christianson, Karen (Bernie) Theisen, and Deanna (Stephen) Hubert; 5 grandchildren, Chad (Shelly) Christianson, Brent Christianson, Kristina Kopf, Dennis (Robin) Schwenn, and Trisha Tourdot; 5 great-grandchildren, Trey, Blake, Zander, Savannah, and Malori; 4 step-grandchildren; Danielle (Chris) Thousand, Annette (Chad) Trimble, Chris (Jessica) Theisen, and Stephanie Theisen; 12 step great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Sandra) Esse; and sister, Beverly Quartucciio; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jack; parents, and brother, Darrell Esse.
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Stoughton Meadows for their exceptional care.
Services were held on Friday, June 25 at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S. Main St, DeForest. Interment took place at Norway Grove Cemetery.
