Frances E. Yelk

Columbus, WI - Yelk, Frances E. "Fran" passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022 - "At Home Again" in Columbus. Frances was born on April 26, 1931 in Mt Horeb, Perry Township, the daughter of Peter & Bernadine (Brings) Haag. She was united in marriage to Marvin Yelk on August 21, 1951 in East Bristol. Frances & Marvin farmed in Sun Prairie until 1960. They moved to DeForest when they purchased their own farm. In 1975 they built a new home off the farm and enjoyed going dancing and traveling throughout the United States visiting casinos. She loved playing cards, bowling, gambling, reading and crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St Olaf Catholic Church and will be remembered for all the crafts she created for the "Fall Festival".
She is survived by her 10 children Diane Yelk (Carl Rasmussen) Poynette, Steve & Kathy Yelk (Hollandale), Doug & Denise Yelk (DeForest), Leona & Doug Midthun (DeForest), Dave (Turk) & Lori Yelk (Cross Plains), Nancy Yelk "Pudge" (DeForest), Danny & Cindy Yelk (Friesland), Vicky & Joel Lueck (Mazomanie), Ricky & Heidi Yelk (Columbus), and Tim & Jayne Yelk (Arlington); 29 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 step great grandchildren; sisters, Lois Barman, Leta Maly; and brother, Jerry (Bev) Haag, sister-in-law, Suze Haag. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her parents, brother Cletus Haag, brother-in-laws, Jerome Barman and James Maly, and a grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 615 Jefferson St, DeForest. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Generations Hospice or to St. Olaf Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to At Home Again Assisted Living Columbus Generations Hospice and Generations Hospice for their exceptional care. She was at Home Again for over 3 years providing excellent care and Hospice too but it was only 31 days.