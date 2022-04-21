Joyce A. St. Mary

December 1, 1934 - April 12, 2022
Wausau, WI - Joyce A. (Hensen) St. Mary, age 87, passed away lovingly from the arms of her daughter, Jolene, into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau, WI. Joyce suffered from many separate chronic conditions over the course of many years. She is now free from pain. Joyce was born to the late Rolland and Sedonia (Dreifuerst) Hensen on December 1, 1934, in Fond du Lac, WI. She attended catholic grade school and was active in her catholic faith as a child and throughout her life. Joyce was active in her high school, she belonged to various clubs, was a cheerleader and a prom queen. She loved music and was involved in piano, band, and choir. Joyce met the love of her life, James St. Mary, during their senior year of high school. The two exchanged marriage vows on October 11, 1955, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Campbellsport, WI. They were able to celebrate 66 years of marriage together.
Joyce briefly worked as a bookkeeper for Schill Automobile Company prior to devoting her life as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Joyce always said, "cleanliness is next to Godliness" and "there is a place for everything & everything in its place". She loved and devoted her life to her Lord, her family, her friends and being an avid Packer fan. Joyce excelled as a cook, baker, and interior decorator. She loved all the holidays, especially Christmas, she would prepare for months in advance, preparing all the different cookies and decorating the house. Joyce loved to see her grandchildren's eyes sparkle. She was a very family-oriented woman, as well as being resourceful. Joyce enjoyed crafting and doing needlepoint. She had an impressive collection of plates, figurines, owls and angels. Joyce was a devout catholic and prayed her Rosary daily. Joyce was very active in her parish and volunteered for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bloomville, WI. She was a "prayer warrior" throughout her lifetime and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of nearly 67 years: James J. St. Mary of Gleason, 3 sons: James S. (Christine) St. Mary of Grand Chute, WI, Jon St. Mary of Gleason, WI and Jason (Becky) St. Mary of Neenah, WI, 2 daughters: Jeanne (Jeffrey) Barnard of Chester, VA and Jolene St. Marie of Oshkosh, WI 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brothers: Richard (Barbara) Hensen of Campbellsport, WI and Paul (Helen) Hensen of Florence, AZ and sister: LouAnn (Mark) Benike of Campbellsport, WI, son-in-law: Matthew Mittlestaedt, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters: Jody Mittlestaedt and Jaqualine St. Mary, son: Jeffery St. Mary, brothers: David (Phyllis) Hensen and Peter Hensen, sister: Faye (Hensen) Thoma and brother-in-law Richard Thoma.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 12pm at their parish of 21 years, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bloomville, WI. Father Ron Serrao will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11am until the time of Mass, also at the church. An additional Mass will take place in Campbellsport, WI on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 12pm at St. Matthews Catholic Church. Father Mark Jones will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:30am until the time of Mass, also at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Campbellsport, WI. Burial will take place at St. Matthews Catholic Cemetery in Campbellsport, WI.
The Mass will be recorded and posted to the Waid Funeral Home website under her obituary and will be available for viewing after April 19, 2022.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill and Twohig Funeral Home of Campbellsport, WI are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com or www.twohigfunerals.com