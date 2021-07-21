LaVonne (Ericson) Ivens

July 16, 1917 - July 15, 2021
LaVonne Ivens, 103, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 15th, one day before her 104th birthday with "her girl" Nita, by her side. She was born in Farmersburg Iowa on July 16th, 1917, to Hilma (Benson) and Levi Ericson. LaVonne lost her parents at a young age and was raised by her grandmother and uncles Oscar, Charlie, and Adolf Benson. She was a farm girl at heart and enjoyed riding horses, running, climbing trees, and working on the family farm.
LaVonne gave birth to her daughter Joann before moving to Chicago where she worked as an oral surgeon assistant for almost 20 years. She married Borden "Rick" Ivens in Chicago on November 20th, 1965. In 1975, LaVonne and Rick moved to DeForest. They ran their business, Superior Siding and visited Token Creek Park frequently to fish.
She was an avid gardener and a life-long member of Christ Lutheran church. She enjoyed volunteering as a waitress at the Lutefisk Dinners. In her later years LaVonne enjoyed eating at the DeForest Family Restaurant, whenever possible, with family and friends. She loved to eat her favorite foods while visiting with the restaurant staff who overtime became friends. She loved to reminisce about her life while going for walks and taking rides in the country to admire the trees, barns, and silos.
She is survived by her daughter Joann (James) Rhodes, stepdaughter Debbie (Elmer) Murphy, grandchildren: Melanie, Wes, Dane, Hollie, Elmer III, Charlie, and several other extended family and friends.
LaVonne is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Iowa, and grandchildren, James Jr., and Ron.
A special thanks to the Artesian staff, especially Nita, Katy, Emily, and Phil for caring lovingly for Lavonne for the past 4 years and to the St. Croix Hospice staff for the wonderful care they provided LaVonne during her final week of life.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends especially Sarah, Max, and Lindy.
"Fly high with the angels LaVonne, you finally earned your wings."
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S Main St., DeForest. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place at Norway Grove Cemetery, DeForest. Refreshments will follow at the church.
