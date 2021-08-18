August 10, 2021
DeForest, WI - DEFOREST - Dean Arthur Hahn, 84, passed away on August 10, 2021, surrounded by his family at home. Dean was born in Poynette on December 6, 1936, to Asa and Ella (Matson) Hahn. Dean graduated from DeForest High School where he excelled on the football field. On June 7, 1956, he married Eileen Statz in Waunakee. They made their home and farmed in the Town of Vienna. Together they raised hogs, beef, cash crops, and their children Sherri, Belinda, Dale, Rhonda, Brenda, and David.
Over the years he enjoyed tractor pulling, playing softball for the Char Bar, snowmobiling, Sundays at the cottage on Lake Wisconsin, and watching NASCAR races on TV. The past few years spent his time touring the farm with his furry friend, "Norman," beside him on his Polaris Ranger. He was also known to enjoy a few Miller High Lifes. His best times were attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and school programs and hosting the many family dinners, get-togethers and picnics.
Dean is survived by his wife of 65 years Eileen, their six children, Sherri (Jr) Manthe, Belinda (Mark) Zeman, Dale (Michelle) Hahn, Rhonda Hahn, Brenda (Shawn) Haney, and David (Kristin Stoltz) Hahn; grandchildren Mike, Tracy, Tamara, Troy, Tony, Tory, Alyssa, Allison, Brandon, Sydney, and Morgan; great-grandchildren Monroe, Marshall, Merritt, Kaylynn, Lane, McKoy, and Asher; in-laws Toni, Kenny (Mary), and Dorothy Statz; and many nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents Asa and Ella Hahn, in-laws Carl F. and Helen Statz, an infant daughter, brothers David and Don Hahn, sister Mary Kelley, brothers-in-law Ron and Dave Statz, and Ray Kelley, sisters-in-law Bernadine and Ethel Hahn.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Agrace (Dana, Leslie, Faith, Alex, Darlene, and Cyera) who kept Dean comfortable in the last week of his life. Per Dean's wishes there will be a private family service.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care or The Alzheimer's Association, if so desired. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
"All shall be well"
