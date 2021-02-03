Ellen Rae (Fisher) Stromme

November 3, 1941 - January 28, 2021
DeForest, WI - Ellen Rae Stromme, age 79, passed away on January 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born in Appleton, WI to parents Robert and Phyllis (Kelly) Fisher. She met Wes at her cousins wedding and then later married him on December 31, 1960. In her early years she worked in a bakery. In 1976, they moved to DeForest where she worked at Wisconsin Cheeseman as a receptionist until she retired. She liked traveling by car through the upper Midwest, with Las Vegas as their final destination. One of her favorite places to visit was The Fireside Dinner Theater. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards especially sheepshead and solitaire. She enjoyed bowling on Couple's Leagues and Women's Leagues. When her boys were young, she was a Cub Scout Leader for Windsor Troop 155. One of her favorite past times was spending time with her family, including yearly family camping trips.
Ellen is survived by her four children, Victoria (Daniel) Yonkie, Richard (Denise), Michael (Rebecca), and David (Kristina); six grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Jeremy, Jordan, Mya, Lila; two step-grandchildren, Brenna and Carter; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob Fisher and Ron Fisher; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Riley. She was preceded in death by her husband Wes, parents, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Due to COVID there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SSM Health at Home Hospice Care, 2802 Walton Commons Lane. Madison, WI 53718.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.