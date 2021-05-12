Edward A "Butch" Kottka

December 9, 1937 - May 5, 2021
DeForest, WI - Deforest, WI.
Edward Allen "Butch" Kottka age 83, of Deforest, WI died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Edward was born on December 9, 1937 to Donald and Edna (Jungenberg) Kottka in Westfield, WI
Edward married Betty Scherbert on January 10, 1959 in Portage, WI
Ed was employed at Research Products as a machine operator for forty years.
He loved his time off to go fishing and camping in the St. Germain area of Wisconsin and has made the trip north for twenty-five years.
Edward is survived by his wife Betty of Deforest, son Gary of Deforest, sister Susan (Bill) McChesney of Grand Marsh, Dean (Cheryl) Kottka of Westfield a sister-in-law Helen Kottka of Portage, a brother-in-law Howard Smith of Oxford and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, brother John "Jack" Kottka a sister Carol Smith a brother and sister-in-law Darwin "Punky" (Cheryl) Kottka.
No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life with family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
