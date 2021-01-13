Dorothy Ione (Utke) Schepp

January 6, 2021
Windsor, WI - Windsor - Dorothy Ione Schepp, age 93, was called to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. Dorothy suffered a fall in early November that resulted in a broken hip. Once released from the Divine Savior hospital in Portage, she was transferred to the Columbia Health Care Center for physical therapy. She remained at this facility, where the dedicated, skilled nursing staff provided excellent care and attention. Dorothy received window visits every Sunday from several family members. The two Sundays that surrounded the Christmas holiday were spent singing her favorite hymns. All the children had an opportunity to personally visit with her before she fell asleep one last time.
She was born on October 17, 1927, in Dalton, WI, the daughter of Max and Belle (Stellmacher) Utke. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran (WELS) faith. Dorothy grew up on the family farm with her parents and three brothers, Howard, Raymond and Floyd Utke. When she was just 14 years old, her mother passed away and she took on many of the additional household responsibilities. Dorothy graduated from Cambria High School.
On June 16, 1946 she married Floyd Schepp at the Grace Lutheran Church in Dalton. This union was blessed with five children. Richard (Marlene) Schepp, Joleen (Rene) LaReau, Sue Ann (Jay) Vinson, Jackie (Paul) Ihlenfeldt and Jean (Brad) Welling. On June 4, 1974, Floyd passed away from cancer leaving her to raise three of these children who were all under the age of 10.
She adored her 11 grandchildren, Kari (Bryan) Bjorge, Timothy (Kelly) Schepp, Kimberly (Ryan) Sullivan, Ryan LaReau, Amanda (Brian) Enter, Sara (Eric) Benzel, Ashley (Kurt) Rathke, Cameron Vinson, Jonathan Ihlenfeldt, Forrest Welling and Eden Welling. She also cherished her 6 great-grandchildren, Logan Schepp, Langston Bjorge, Griffin Bjorge, Riley Sullivan, Miles Sullivan and Otto Rathke. She was also eagerly awaiting the birth of her seventh, a great-grandson due in February to Amanda (Brian) Enter.
Dorothy had several different occupations during her lifetime. She was employed by Oscar Mayer, the Postal Service, Windsor Grocery Store, and American Breeders Service. She also did childcare for countless children in her home. Some of those children included her beloved grandchildren.
She was an involved church member of several churches, most recently the Lord of Love Lutheran Church in DeForest. Dorothy enjoyed Country music of all types, but one of her favorites was Charley Pride. She had the opportunity to attend a few of his concerts. She loved baking for her loved ones. The special dessert recipes will continue for generations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, a sister-in-law Florine Floeter, brother-in-law Victor Floeter, three nephews and her stepmother, Ann Utke.
In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by two dear sisters-in-law, Deloris Utke and Theora Utke and several nieces and a nephew.
A special thank you to the staff of Birch Boulevard at Columbia Health Care Center and to Pastors Jenswold and Willitz from Lord of Love Lutheran church for their excellent care and comfort provided.
Dorothy will be remembered as a loving, dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. All who knew her were blessed with her generosity and kindness. Although her earthly song has ended, her melody will live in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, at Lord of Love Lutheran Church in DeForest. A private funeral service for the immediate family will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jenswold presiding. A brief interment ceremony will be held at the Salemville Cemetery following the service.
Memorials can be made to Lord of Love Lutheran Church.
