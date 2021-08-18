December 16, 1952 - July 14, 2020
DeForest, WI - Gene Haug, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Burke Park, 5365 Reiner Rd., Madison, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. A light lunch will be provided, the family has asked for anyone attending to bring their own lawn chair and beverage.
