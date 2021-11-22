June 2, 1931 - October 31, 2021
Madison, WI - Lorraine Hendrickson (DeLap) passed away suddenly at the age of 90 on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Capitol Lakes Health Center, Madison, WI where she would rehab following a short hospital stay. She was ready for her struggles to end and to find peace and comfort in joining her husband Conrad, the love of her life, who passed just 10 months earlier.
Lorraine was born on June 2, 1931 in Viroqua, WI to Julia (Baumgartner) and Reuben DeLap. She was the youngest of 6 siblings, 3 girls: Maurine, Ruth & herself and 3 boys: Kenneth, Bernard & Karl, all of whom preceded her in death.
Lorraine graduated from Viroqua High school in 1949 and then attended school in Madison to become a beautician. Connie and Lorraine married in 1952 at the Methodist church in Viroqua located directly across the street from the home she was born and grew up in. Her life long bond with the church began there.
In the first years of marriage, they built a home in Viroqua and their first son Carl was born in 1953 and then Lynn in 1958. In pursuit of a better job opportunity, they moved to Jesup, IA, then Prairie du Chien, WI and then Rochester, MN where they stayed for 13 years and Alan was born in 1969. Connie's job brought the family to the Madison, WI area in 1975 where they built a home on Lake Windsor intending to stay for the remainder of their lives. In 1981, they started a successful millwork business where Lorraine worked doing the bookkeeping along side Connie till their final years. As committed as they were to the business, Lorraine made sure they took time out to enjoy life. She loved to travel...whether by car, camper, plane, train or ship, a vacation trip was planned every year. Just for fun they regularly kicked up their heels square dancing with Pi-R Squares Club of Rochester and Diamond Squares of DeForest. She had a side job selling Mary Kay Cosmetics too. It was mostly a way to get the ladies together and pursue her younger ambition as a beautician. When Connie & Lorraine bought a cabin at Lake Arbutus, it became the favorite gathering place to spend time with the entire family. Lorraine loved the sun and being on the water boating was the best way to enjoy it.
Lorraine is survived by their 3 children: Alan (Kim) with grandchild Brett of DeForest, Lynn (Mike) of Madison and Carl (Luane) with grandchildren Casey (Amber) and great grandchildren Cameron & Graham, and grandchildren Lerin (Shawn) and Kristin (Brandon) all of Madison.
Funeral services will be held at Windsor United Church of Christ on December 3, 2021, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations will be made in Lorraine's name to the church and dementia research. Lorraine will rest with Conrad in Viroqua Cemetery. A burial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please check the Cremation Society of Madison website, obituaries section, for updates or to share condolences