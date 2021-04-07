Alden L Moe

June 24, 1943 - April 2, 2021
Kenosha/DeForest, WI - Alden Moe, age 77, passed away on Good Friday April 2, 2021 at The Manor in Kenosha.
Originally from DeForest, WI, Alden grew up on a dairy farm on County Trunk V where he could always be counted on to help his father, Albert and mother, Linda with the family business. He, along with his siblings attended, North Windsor School, a one room country schoolhouse. Shortly after graduating DeForest High School, he began a new family farm and opened his own dairy operation down the road at Pleasant Prairie Farm. True to form, he continued to assist Albert and Linda with running the family farm and could be counted on by neighbors to help anytime a crisis hit.
Education was always important to Alden. In the late 1960s, even though he was working two farms, he pursued a part-time degree program at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His hard work paid off, becoming the first member of his family to graduate college with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture on January 25, 1969. After contributing to the local community as a farmer for over twenty years, he pursued new opportunities in the financial services industry beginning in the late 1980s. His keen business acumen was readily apparent after forming his own financial services brokerage and earning the distinction of multiple nationally recognized awards. His time as a farmer helped him understand the real world needs and concerns of the community. He developed a reputation for being there for his clients during hard times. He would eventually rise to become Sales Manager for AFLAC's Central Wisconsin District.
He enjoyed time away from work such as bowling, golfing, playing softball and taking out his boat, "Moe-tivation". After retirement he enjoyed traveling to see family across the U.S. He also spent time travelling Europe as a summer exchange student and again later in life. He especially enjoyed Italy and often recounted his accomplishment of climbing the Leaning Tower of Pisa despite his 6'4 frame and a narrow spiraling staircase.
Alden's loss is mourned by his children, Shane Moe, Todd Moe and Kristi Moe; his sisters, Lois Forsmo and Elaine Strom; and his grandchildren Solveig Pollack and Sophia Moe. Alden, you are loved and will be sorely missed!
Alden endured Parkinson's Disease along with Alzheimer's. The caregivers from The Manor of Kenosha along with Hospice Alliance of Kenosha consistently stated what a kind and grateful man Alden was. Many thanks go to all who provided care for our beloved Alden. A lesson we can learn from Alden is to be kind to others.
