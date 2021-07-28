Bruce Donald Wilke

August 26, 1931 - July 5, 2021
DeForest, WI - Bruce D. Wilke, DeForest, WI passed away Monday, July 5 at Agrace Hospice. Bruce was the third son of six children born to Arthur E. and Bernice A. (Anderson) Wilke on August 26, 1931 in Blue Earth, MN. Bruce and his first wife, Arlene M. Lardie, were united in marriage February 20, 1954 in Chicago. Arlene passed away March 8, 2007.
Honoring Bruce's memory are his current wife, Sandra (Nelson) Windsor, WI; his children, Carol (Franz) Sinkovits, Donald (Halina) Wilke, Crystal Lake, IL, Elena (Jim) Lake, Winfield, IL, and Frank Wilke, Chicago, IL. He is survived by sisters Sondra Flood, Woodstock, IL, and Shirley DeMarchi, Schaumburg, IL, as well as his loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bruce is fondly remembered by his step-children, RoJeane (Paul) Anderson, Waunakee, WI, Charna (Scott) Kelsey, Poynette, WI , Edie (David) Surface, Clinton, WA, Harold (Ann) Nelson, Tomahawk, WI, and Christiana (Troy) Gerdes, Holmen, WI. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister and brothers, Harold (Kaye) and Wallace (Georgia).
Bruce and his first wife, Arlene, enjoyed touring and camping throughout the U.S. with their children. They moved to their Apple Canyon Lake summer home permanently following his retirement from the Beltone Electric Corporation as a Senior Industrial Engineer in 1994. Bruce served nine years on the Apple Canyon Lake Board of Directors as well as on several committees. Bruce and Arlene worked together at the Swiss Colony in Monroe, WI, to save for their travels on cruise ships and trips to Europe, the Caribbean Islands, Japan, China and Mexico.
Bruce was proud of his service in the US Air Force during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954 with the 581st Air Resupply Squadron. He was a very active member of the American Legion Post 298 in Apple River, IL and Post 464 in Warren, IL and the Korean War Chapter 150 in Freeport, IL. He was honored to have participated on an Honor Flight to Washington DC to tour the war monuments with other Veterans of the WWII and Korean War era.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 5th at Windsor United Church of Christ located at 4434 Second St, Windsor, WI. Visitation to begin at 10 AM with service to begin at 11 AM followed by Military Honors. Informed Choices Funeral and Cremation, Madison, WI is handling the arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers memorials honoring Bruce's memory may be sent to Windsor United Church of Christ, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 536 E. Schapville Rd Scales Mound, IL 61075, or Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison WI 53711.