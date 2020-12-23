August 20, 1943 - December 16, 2020
Windsor/DeForest, WI - Ervin "Bill" Wentland, age 77, passed away on December 16, 2020. He was born to Ervin and Betty (Erstad) Wentland on August 20, 1943. He was employed at Oscar Mayer for 39 years. Bill was a member at Lake Windsor Golf Club for 44 years making many friends along the way. He married Pauline Spangler on December 26, 1964 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.
Bill enjoyed playing cards, making golf clubs, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and grand dog, Gracie. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Minocqua.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pauline; his son, Mark and his children Justin and Madeline; his daughter-in-law, Suzanne and her children, Emilee and Ryan; step father-in-law, Francis Wagner; sister, Nancy and brother, John of Clermont, FL.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy; his parents; and in-laws, Paul and Katie Spangler.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
